Sootea Regional Committee Felicitates 29 Meritorious HSLC and HS Students

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Twenty-nine meritorious students from areas under ten primary committees of the Sootea regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours were accorded felicitation in a programme organised by the committee at Bara Bhuyan Namghar premises on Monday. The meritorious students were felicitated at the event graced by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika as the chief guest.

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