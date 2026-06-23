Assam News

Sootea Regional Committee Felicitates 29 Meritorious HSLC and HS Students

Twenty-nine meritorious students from areas under ten primary committees of the Sootea regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours were accorded felicitation in a programme
Sootea
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JAMUGURIHAT: Twenty-nine meritorious students from areas under ten primary committees of the Sootea regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours were accorded felicitation in a programme organised by the committee at Bara Bhuyan Namghar premises on Monday. The meritorious students were felicitated at the event graced by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika as the chief guest.

Also Read: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Felicitates Eminent Personalities and Meritorious Students in Mangaldai

Felicitates
Sootea
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