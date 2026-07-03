Nazira HS Multipurpose School to Hold Alumni Meet as It Marks 125-Year Legacy

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The historic Nazira High School (now Nazira Higher Secondary Multipurpose School), established in 1902 during the British era through the immense sacrifices of Nilakanta Hazarika and Banshidhar Hazarika—the father and grandfather of the globally renowned cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika—has completed a glorious journey of 125 years.

In an effort to strengthen the emotional bond among former students and to form a vibrant, dynamic, and strong alumni association, a meeting has been convened on July 5 at 1:00 pm in the school premises.

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