Nazira: Illegal sand transportation to Geleki brick kilns continues unchecked

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Despite strict regulations, the illegal transportation of sand continues unabated in the Geleki area of Nazira co-district. The reckless driving of sand-laden dumpers through populated areas has become a daily phenomenon, posing a threat to the lives of people and animals.

The dumpers, carrying sand from the Disang river, are causing dust pollution and accidents on the roads, especially in the Hatipati and Kolgaon areas. Locals have complained that the dust and sand particles are causing discomfort to pedestrians and school-going children, and are also leading to accidents.

Despite being aware of the issue, the authorities, including the police and forest departments, seem to be turning a blind eye to the illegal activities. The locals are demanding strict action against the perpetrators and measures to prevent the dust pollution and ensure road safety.

