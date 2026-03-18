Nazira Kabi Sanmilan concludes 3rd biennial conference, new committee formed

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The third biennial general session of the Nazira Kabi Sanmilan (Nazira Poetry Conference) concluded on March 15 at the auditorium of Nazira Girls’ Higher Secondary School with a daylong programme.

A new executive committee for the next two years was formed through a five-member selection panel. Retired Principal and noted poet-writer Bichitra Bora Bhuyan was selected as president, while Manju Gharphaliya Bora was entrusted with the role of secretary. During the session, a poetry collection titled ‘Xora Pator Madokota’ by teacher-poet Kalpana Buragohain was formally released by Bhaskar Jyoti Borgohain, president of the Nazira Press Club.

Also Read: Reception committee formed for Kaibarta Sanmilan conference at Bokakhat