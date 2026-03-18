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Nazira Kabi Sanmilan concludes 3rd biennial conference, new committee formed

The third biennial general session of the Nazira Kabi Sanmilan (Nazira Poetry Conference) concluded on March 15 at the auditorium of Nazira Girls’ Higher Secondary School with a daylong programme.
Nazira Kabi Sanmilan
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NAZIRA: The third biennial general session of the Nazira Kabi Sanmilan (Nazira Poetry Conference) concluded on March 15 at the auditorium of Nazira Girls’ Higher Secondary School with a daylong programme.

A new executive committee for the next two years was formed through a five-member selection panel. Retired Principal and noted poet-writer Bichitra Bora Bhuyan was selected as president, while Manju Gharphaliya Bora was entrusted with the role of secretary. During the session, a poetry collection titled ‘Xora Pator Madokota’ by teacher-poet Kalpana Buragohain was formally released by Bhaskar Jyoti Borgohain, president of the Nazira Press Club.

Also Read: Reception committee formed for Kaibarta Sanmilan conference at Bokakhat

Biennial conference
Nazira Kabi Sanmilan

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