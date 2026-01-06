Reception committee formed for Kaibarta Sanmilan conference at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A reception committee was formed for the 60th biennial central conference of the Kaibarta Sanmilan, Assam, at Bokakhat recently.

A press statement stated that a public meeting to constitute the reception committee took place at Bokakhat's Rajabari which was attended by about 500 people from various districts of Assam. The meeting was chaired by Bishnu Das, Chief Advisor of the conference. The local MLA and Cabinet Minister, Atul Bora, was selected as Chairman of the reception committee. Rohini Das (Rajabari) was appointed General Secretary, and two executive vice presidents, Pradip Das (Mahura) and Rameshwar Das (Rajabari), were given responsibilities. A 51 member primary executive committee was also constituted.

