Nazira Marks First Zubeen Divas, Honours Legacy of Assam’s Beloved Singer

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The first death anniversary of Assam's beloved singer and youth icon Zubeen Garg was observed as Zubeen Divas at various places across Nazira co-district on Saturday, along with the rest of the state.

The Scheduled Caste Students' Association, Nazira Sub-Divisional Committee, organised a Zubeen Divas programme at Ward No. 1 of Nazira. Similar commemorative programmes were also held at Nazira Bordoisila Kala Kendra School and several other locations across the sub-division.

The programmes remembered Zubeen Garg's immense contribution to Assamese music and culture and his enduring popularity across generations.

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