Assam News

Nazira Marks First Zubeen Divas, Honours Legacy of Assam’s Beloved Singer

Zubeen Divas observed across Nazira to mark the first death anniversary of singer Zubeen Garg and remember his contribution to Assamese culture.
Zubeen Divas
Zubeen Divas
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A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The first death anniversary of Assam's beloved singer and youth icon Zubeen Garg was observed as Zubeen Divas at various places across Nazira co-district on Saturday, along with the rest of the state.

The Scheduled Caste Students' Association, Nazira Sub-Divisional Committee, organised a Zubeen Divas programme at Ward No. 1 of Nazira. Similar commemorative programmes were also held at Nazira Bordoisila Kala Kendra School and several other locations across the sub-division.

The programmes remembered Zubeen Garg's immense contribution to Assamese music and culture and his enduring popularity across generations.

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death anniversary
Zubeen Divas
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