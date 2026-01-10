Assam Announces New Postings for ACS Officers Amid Reshuffle

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government today effected a reshuffle of ACS-level officers.

In this regard, the Department of Personnel issued a notification that stated: Darshana Chetia, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department, and Joint Secretary, APSC (addl.), is transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Goalpara; Meenakshi Permey, Co-District Commissioner, Demow, is transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Sivasagar; and, in turn, Lukumoni Borah, Additional District Commissioner, Sivasagar, is transferred and posted as Co-District Commissioner, Demow.

All officers have been instructed to join in their new place of posting within 48 hours.

