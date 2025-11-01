Nazira Press Club observes 42nd day of Zubeen Garg’s passing, calls for justice

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Press Club observed the 42nd day of Zubeen Garg's passing, paying tribute to the renowned Assamese artiste. A programme titled '42 Days of Zubeen Garg's Passing and the Dreams of the Awakened People' was held, where floral tributes were offered, and a lamp was lit in his memory.

Speakers at the event, including Joga Gogoi, former President of Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha, emphasized Zubeen Garg's significant contributions to the cultural and musical world. They demanded a thorough investigation into his death, without any loopholes, and urged the government to take responsibility for uncovering the truth.

The programme was chaired by Bhaskarjyoti Borgohain, President of Nazira Press Club, with Navjyoti Buragohain, Secretary, explaining the purpose of the event.

The speakers called for unity and justice, emphasizing that Zubeen Garg's death should be a reminder of the importance of upholding truth and justice. They urged the people of Assam to draw inspiration from Zubeen Garg's life and work, and to strive for a better society.

