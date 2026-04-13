Nazira private schools maintain 100% success rate in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)

A correspondent

Nazira: Private schools in Nazira have once again demonstrated outstanding academic performance in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, maintaining their legacy of excellence with a 100% pass rate this year.

Adarsha Vidya Bhavan, an Assamese-medium school established in 1997 in the ONGC residential area of Nazira, has continued its remarkable track record. The school had previously secured a place among the top 10 performers in Assam, including a notable 4th position last year. This year, all 15 students who appeared for the examination passed successfully. Among them, 1 student achieved distinction, 2 secured star marks, 8 passed in first division, and 4 in second division. The students collectively earned 17 letter marks across various subjects.

Similarly, “St Peter’s School”, another private institution established in 1996 in Nazira, also recorded a 100% pass rate. Out of 105 students who appeared, 13 achieved distinction, 34 secured star marks, 95 passed in first division, and 10 in second division.

Compared to many government schools, these private institutions have consistently excelled, not only by securing positions among the top 10 in Assam in previous years but also by maintaining an unbroken record of 100% pass rates. Their contribution has played a significant role in enhancing Nazira’s reputation in the field of education.

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