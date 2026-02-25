Nazira: Rajiv Bora to receive KC Gogoi Memorial Best Critic Award 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Recognizing the importance of positive and objective literary criticism, the Assam Muse Poetry Journal, with the support of a donor family, has instituted an annual award in Assam titled the Late Keshab Chandra Gogoi Memorial Best Critic Award. This year, the award has been conferred on eminent poet, distinguished critic, short story writer, and novelist Rajiv Bora, who is working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Assamese at Nazira College. He has been selected for his widely appreciated critical work titled 'Kobitaloi Baat' (The Path to Poetry).

Also Read: DIBRUGARH: Rajanikanta Hazarika Memorial Award conferred on writer Jibokanta Bora