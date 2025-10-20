Nazira Regional Lekhika Samaj celebrates 3rd annual foundation day

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira Regional Lekhika Samaj, a women’s literary organization, celebrated its 3rd annual foundation day at the Mezenga Banua Primary School of Nazira on October 18. The event was marked by a daylong programme, which included tree plantation, flag hoisting, and a cultural programme.

The event began with a tribute to the Late singer, Zubeen Garg, with the lighting of a lamp by Mamata Patir, Rinu Bora, Minu Borphukan, and Jogada Mahanta.

The mouthpiece of the organization, ‘Srijani,’ was inaugurated by Apurba Chetia, a renowned writer and educator. The event also included the distribution of awards to winners of a literary competition organized by the organization.

The winners of the competition were Rashmirekha Bora (first prize in essay competition), Rupjyoti Bhuyan Saikia (second prize in essay competition and first prize in story and poetry competitions), Nitumani Kalita (third prize in essay competition), Jogada Mahanta (second prize in story competition), Deepa Mahanta and Rumi Changmai Boruah (jointly third prize in story competition), Rumi Changmai Boruah and Deepa Mahanta (joint second prize in poetry competition), Purnima Kalita, and Jogada Mahanta (joint third prize in poetry competition).

Also Read: Asom Gana Parishad Marks 41st Foundation Day with Ceremony in Nazira