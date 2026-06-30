Sivasagar: Dilapidated bridge on Sepon-Sunpura road causing hardship to commuters

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A severely deteriorating bridge over the Disang River on the Sepon–Sunpura road in Sivasagar district has become a major cause of concern, subjecting commuters and pedestrians to daily hardship and risk.

The bridge, constructed between 1972 and 1975 during the tenure of Late Mahmora MLA Durgeswar Saikia, is now in a fragile condition. The northern portion of the bridge partially collapsed on January 16, 2022, leading to panic among commuters. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, then Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan arranged for the installation of a temporary bailey bridge to restore connectivity.

Although a new bridge was sanctioned at the site soon after, the construction work remains incomplete to this day. Adding to the concern, while the new bridge is still under construction, the old bridge has deteriorated further, with a guard wall on the opposite end collapsing. This forced authorities to temporarily suspend traffic on the bridge for some time.

Currently, heavy vehicles are restricted from using the bridge, while smaller vehicles are allowed to pass under risky conditions. However, due to the narrow and unsafe structure, vehicles from one side must wait for hours until traffic from the opposite side clears, causing significant delays.

The route is considered crucial as it serves as a shorter and more convenient link for people, including patients travelling from neighbouring Nagaland and other areas, to reach Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College Hospital and the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.

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