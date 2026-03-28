Nazira residents stage protest seeking justice in Zubeen Garg case

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of Abhayapuri of Nazira took to the streets on Friday, demanding justice over the alleged mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, a beloved cultural icon of Assam and a youth heartthrob. Protesters expressed frustration over the slow pace of the judicial process and raised concerns regarding the lack of action against organizers and officials associated with the North East Festival in Singapore, where Garg had reportedly travelled before the incident. Demonstrators also questioned why no central investigative agency had been assigned to conduct an impartial probe.

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