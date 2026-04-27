Nazira: Sivasagar administration reviews arrangements for May 4 vote counting

Nazira: The district administration of Sivasagar has made comprehensive preparations for the upcoming vote-counting process for the Assam Legislative Assembly General Elections. A key review meeting was held on April 22 in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office to discuss arrangements for the counting scheduled on May 4.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Mridul Yadav, in the presence of Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia. Detailed guidelines and procedures related to the vote counting process were explained during the session. As per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes will commence at 8:00 AM on May 4. Officials informed us that necessary training will be provided to personnel engaged in the counting process to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

Additionally, following election commission guidelines, a randomised deployment system will be used to assign one counting supervisor, one counting assistant, and one microobserver to each counting table.

The District Commissioner urged all concerned officials to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication. He also emphasized the importance of informing representatives of political parties in advance about the relevant rules and procedures.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad and Returning Officer of the 95-Dimow constituency, Satish Chandra Thakuria; District Development Commissioner and Returning Officer of the 97-Nazira constituency, Pabitra Kumar Das; and Additional District Commissioner and Returning Officer of the 96-Sivasagar constituency, Meenakshi Perme, along with other senior administrative officers, assistant returning officers, election officials, IT officers, nodal officers of various election cells, and district-level master trainers.

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