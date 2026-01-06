New Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav holds introductory meeting with officials

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The newly-appointed District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Mridul Yadav, assumed charge and held an introductory meeting with officers and staff of the district administration on Monday at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's office.

During the meeting, Yadav interacted with the officials and exchanged views on various administrative and developmental issues concerning the district. He was accorded a warm welcome by all officers and staff present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the new District Commissioner called upon all concerned to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to achieving the overall development of the district and assured full cooperation in working collectively towards this goal.

