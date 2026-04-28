Nazira student brings laurels to Assam with cultural scholarship achievement

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Syeda Nabiha Rahman, a Class 9 student of Nazira Markaz Academy and the only daughter of Syed Moinur Rahman and Syeda Nafia Haque, has brought pride to Assam by securing selection for a prestigious cultural scholarship.

The scholarship, awarded by the Government of India’s Department of Cultural Resources and Training, recognizes talented students aged 10–14 across the country. Nabiha was selected in the folk music category (Zikir) after clearing the second stage of the selection process, conducted between October 25, 2025, and March 8, 2026.

In addition to her achievements in music, Nabiha has also excelled in martial arts. She previously secured first place along with a black belt in an international karate examination held in Mumbai, organized by the Japan Karate Association.

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