No land record of Deodhai Pukhuri in Nazira Revenue Circle computers

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Deodhai Pukhuri, a historical landmark in Nazira, is on the verge of extinction due to lack of conservation efforts. Deodhai Pukhuri, believed to have been excavated during the reign of Ahom King Gourinath Singha (1780-1795), is a symbol of the glory and grandeur of the Ahom era. Located in the heart of Nazira town, the pukhuri is surrounded by the Dhodoar Ali, and the railway line. Despite its historical significance, the pukhuri has been neglected and is now in a state of disrepair.

The pukhuri, which was once a symbol of pride for the Deodhai community, has been reduced to a dumping ground, with locals using it as a dustbin. The surrounding area is filled with garbage and weeds, and the pukhuri itself is covered with water hyacinth.

Despite its historical significance, the pond has been left to decay, with no efforts made by the Archaeological Department or the government to preserve it. The pond's surroundings have become dirty and foul-smelling, with overgrown vegetation covering its banks.

According to history enthusiast Dipjyoti Borgohain, local residents informed him that several historical artifacts were discovered in a broken state when a pit was dug to erect a house near the pukhuri.

In response to an RTI application filed with the Nazira Revenue Circle Office regarding the land details of Deodhai Pukhuri, the department informed us that according to the Laat Mandal's report, the office records show the pukhuri's land area as 2 bighas 14 losas, but the department's computer records indicate that the land area is zero. This has raised concerns about the government's apathy towards preserving historical landmarks. The All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU) has expressed its concern over the issue and promised to take up the matter with the authorities. The union's Central President, Basanta Gogoi, has appealed to the public to join hands in preserving the Deodhai Pukhuri. Gogoi told us that ATASU would take appropriate action to preserve this historic pond.

