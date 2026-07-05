Public Outcry Erupts Over Proposed Closure of Nazira Subsidiary Health Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A wave of strong public reaction has emerged in Nazira town following reports that the government is planning to shut down or merge the historic Nazira Subsidiary Health Centre with another hospital. Locals have demanded immediate intervention from the chief minister to prevent the move.

Established in 1944 during the British era by the then Assam Tea Company, the Nazira Primary Health Centre is located at the heart of Nazira town. After India's independence, it was upgraded into a government-aided health facility. The centre has long been serving not only the people of Nazira but also nearby areas such as Simaluguri, Gargaon, Sunpura, Santok, and Panibil, etc., with patients arriving round the clock for treatment.

However, over the past few years, residents allege that the government has gradually reduced essential facilities at the centre, including doctors and staff, causing significant hardship to the public.

Even today, 70-80 patients visit this government-aided hospital daily. For many years, locals have been demanding that this hospital be upgraded to a full-fledged health center. A few years ago, they even submitted a memorandum to the then health minister. However, instead of getting any positive outcome, news has now spread that the government is making efforts to merge this hospital with the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Civil Hospital at Ligiripukhuri, located about five kilometers from Nazira town. This has left the people of Nazira town and its outskirts worried and has caused widespread anxiety among residents of Nazira and adjoining areas.

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