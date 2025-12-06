Nazira: Tourists suffer at historic Kareng Ghar due to lack of basic amenities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The historic Kareng Ghar, a revered monument of the Ahom kingdom, is facing a major crisis as tourists are forced to suffer due to the deplorable condition of the toilets and urinals within its premises.

Located at Gargaon of Nazira sub-division, the Kareng Ghar attracts a large number of tourists from across the country and abroad. However, the lack of basic amenities such as toilets and urinals has made it difficult for visitors to have a comfortable experience. Sources reveal that the toilets and urinals have been in a state of disrepair for a long time, with no water supply, making them unusable. Locals are urging the authorities to take immediate action to address this issue, stating that it is not only embarrassing but also shameful that such a revered monument lacks basic amenities for tourists.

