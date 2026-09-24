Nazira’s Maduri Tea Estate Marks Fourth Annual Karam Parab

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The fourth annual Karam Parab was celebrated at Maduri tea estate in Nazira on September 22 and 23 with traditional rituals, cultural programmes, and community participation.

Like previous years, the two-day celebration was organised by the Mezenga Sub-Branch of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), along with its primary units and residents.

An open meeting was held in the evening under the chairmanship of Dwipen Goala. The cultural segment featured the narration and worship of the Karam story, followed by traditional Karam Akhara performances and Jhumur songs by invited artistes.

On the second day, the Karam branch was ceremonially immersed in the morning, marking the conclusion of the two-day Karam Parab celebrations.

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