NBMM’s fast-unto-death stir enters fourth day in Silchar amid unmet demands

A Correspondent

Silchar: The fast-unto-death demonstration by the Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Mahasabha (NBMM) entered its fourth day on Sunday as the agitators refused to accept the request of Minister Kaushik Rai to withdraw the strike.

The agitators said that during their previous demonstration, the minister on February 5 had assured them that a meeting would be arranged with the chief minister within the next seven days. With no meeting arranged with the Chief Minister as promised, the NBMM leaders were compelled to resume their fast-unto-death agitation.

Some agitators’ health has worsened, but they are determined not to consult doctors or take the administration’s medicine. The agitators claim to support the BJP, but they can’t compromise with the community’s valid demands. NBMM leader Gopidas Sinha, in a letter to the District Commissioner, said their demands include a Cabinet decision on the medium of instruction for the Bishnupriya Manipuri language as well as the creation of 300 posts for Bishnupriya Manipuri language teachers.

