New Science Stream Appointments Boost Educational Opportunities at Three High Schools in Karbi Anglong

Haflong: The appointment letters of Higher Secondary teachers for the Science stream were officially handed over for Diyungbra HS School, Garampani Government HS School, and Haflong Government Boys HS School at a solemn function on Friday. The Chief Executive Member, Debolal Gorlosa and Executive member Donpainan Thaosen while distributing the appointment letters claimed that it was a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities in the district. With the introduction of the Science stream, students would soon benefit from a broader curriculum, providing them with more options and better preparing them for future academic and career pursuits. Further, this initiative is expected to significantly contribute to the academic growth and development of students, they added.

