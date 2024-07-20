NC Hills Indigenous Students Forum Submits Memorandum to NCST Member Nirupam Chakma During Dima Hasao Visit

Haflong: The NC Hills Indigenous Students Forum submitted a memorandum to Nirupam Chakma, member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes during his two-day visit to Dima Hasao on July 17 and July 18.

NCHISF requested the exemption from major language compulsory in UPSC exams for scheduled Tribes of the sixth schedule areas of NC hills and Karbi Anglong.

The memorandum stated that the current language requirements in the UPSC examinations, specifically the compulsory inclusion of major languages such as Hindi and Assamese, presents a substantial obstacle for Scheduled Tribe candidates from our two districts. Our two districts are predominantly inhabited by various indigenous communities who speak different tribal languages.

Many of our people are not proficient in either Hindi or Assamese, placing them at a distinct disadvantage in the UPSC examinations. This language barrier has consistently hindered the success of our candidates in these competitive exams, despite their potential and dedication. Unlike our fellow tribal communities in other North Eastern states who benefit from exemptions from major language requirements, our candidates do not have similar privileges. This discrepancy creates an uneven playing field, adversely affecting the chances of our aspirants succeeding in the UPSC exams.

Therefore, they earnestly request the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to recommend an exemption from the compulsory requirement of major languages like Hindi and Assamese in the UPSC examinations for ST candidates from the Sixth Schedule areas of NC Hills and Karbi Anglong.

