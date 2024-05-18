Manipur: SC Orders to Increase Aid for UPSC Candidates from Conflict Zones

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court has instructed the Manipur state government to provide financial support to UPSC candidates living in troubled hill districts of the state.

The decision aims to help students travel to exam centres outside the state. The court acted on a Special Leave Petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s ruling, which only allowed travel reimbursement for candidates going to the exam centre in Imphal. The High Court’s fixed allowance of Rs 1000 per day was deemed in adequate.

The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachund and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has directed that financial aid for candidates be raised from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per candidate per day.