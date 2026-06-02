NCC Cadets Join Jungle Trail and Plantation Drive at Behali Reserve Forest

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a significant initiative promoting environmental conservation and youth participation in nation-building, a total of one hundred NCC cadets attending the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) of NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur, participated in a Jungle Trail and Plantation Campaign organised by 134 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological Assam (134 ETF) at the Behali Reserve Forest on Monday.

The programme, conducted at the project area of 134 Ecological Task Force (134 ETF) at Behali, aimed to foster environmental awareness among the youth while actively contributing to afforestation and ecological restoration efforts in the region. The participating cadets comprised boys and girls from various educational institutions of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Plantation drive launched in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park amid encroachment concerns