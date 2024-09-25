‘Youth is the main driving force in building a nation’: Gargaon College Celebrates NSS Foundation Day with Cleanliness Drive and Orientation Session

SIVASAGAR: The NSS Unit of Gargaon College celebrated NSS Foundation Day with great enthusiasm on Tuesday at the Gargaon College. The day began with a cleanliness drive and tree plantation at the college premises, followed by a formal orientation session inaugurated by the esteemed academician, writer, and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, who lit a ceremonial lamp to mark the commencement of the event. In his inaugural speech, Dr Mahanta shed light on the purpose, goals, functioning, and significance of the National Service Scheme. He emphasized how, in the current times, the younger generation can contribute to building a harmonious society and nation through the National Service Scheme.

The event was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Dr Manjit Gogoi, Principal of Janji Hemnath Sharma College, and Binita Saikia Dey, member of the Assam State Commission for Women. Dr Manjit Gogoi, speaking as a guest of honour, highlighted the immense role of NSS in overall personality development of volunteers through social activities, based on his own experiences. Binita Saikia Dey also addressed the audience, emphasizing the relevance of NSS in the spiritual and moral development of the youth, and its importance in their holistic progress through community service. A felicitation programme for ex- volunteers was also organised in this event.

Dr Rimjim Borah, the NSS Programme Officer of the college, moderated the event and spoke about the empowerment of the youth, explaining how students should set their life goals and objectives through NSS.

