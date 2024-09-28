Assam: Biker Fatally Hit by LPG Cylinder-Laden Transport in Digboi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A domestic LPG cylinder-loaded transport operated by Saraswati Indane Gramin Vitarak trampled a biker here on NH 38 near Tingrai Bazar in Digboi on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Nilkamal Chetiya (30), was immediately rushed to Digboi CHC and later referred to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment. Reportedly, the injured victim breathed his last on the way.

The deceased, who was a resident of Chiring Sapori area in Dibrugarh, was returning home on his motorcycle while the mishap occurred.

According to sources, the killer vehicle heading towards the nearby Gopeneri Bottling plant for refilling the empty consignment trampled a biker heading parallely towards the same direction. The driver of the vehicle, however, managed to escape, leaving the consignment behind.

The empty LPG cylinder ladden truck was brought under police custody. Later, the possession of cylinders was allowed to be shifted in view of service to the consumers.

“The deceased must have tried to overtake the vehicle on the wrong side of the road where the on-going culvert works had just completed,” suspected a local traffic official.

Meanwhile, following the postmortem, the last rites of the deceased were conducted on Friday afternoon.

Ironically, the record with the police also reveals that the peddling and consumption of contraband substances among the drivers of the transport in and around the AOD-managed LPG Bottling Plant in Digboi Gopeneri was in wide prevalence. Arrest of the accused (drivers) and seizure of contraband substances were also secured from the plant areas.

On the other hand, the haphazard and poorly engineered on-going road construction works under NHIDCL marked by naked and unsafe culvert layouts with narrow passages on the highway point of Tingrai-Bogapani have also been attributed as major causes of the road accidents over a period of time.

“We are investigating the matter and are yet to ascertain the exact reason leading to the incident,” said a police official, adding we are yet to receive the FIR from the aggrieved family members or whatsoever to this effect.

