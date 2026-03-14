NCHAC Presents Interim Budget for FY 2026-27 to Address Immediate Financial Needs

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HAFLONG: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) held its Interim Budget Session for the financial year 2026-27 at the NCHAC Session Hall in Haflong on Friday.

The Interim Budget was presented by the Executive Member in charge of Finance, Donpainon Thaosen. In his budget speech, Thaosen said that the interim arrangement was necessary to meet essential salary expenditures under the council's normal sector. The provision will cover a period of three months starting from April 1, 2026.

He informed the House that while the interim budget would ensure immediate financial obligations are met, the Full Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented in the next Council Budget Session.

Chairman Mohet Hojai, who convened the session of the Thirteenth NC Hills Autonomous Council, stated that detailed discussion and presentation of the Full Budget will take place after the upcoming Assembly election.

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