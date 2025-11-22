NCHAC session reviews key development works, CEM highlights Rs 65-crore education push

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The session of the Thirteenth North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) was held at the Session Hall under the NCHAC Secretariat in Haflong, with Chairman Mohet Hojai presiding over the proceedings.

The session marked a significant moment as Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa presented a comprehensive report on the progress of ongoing development schemes, drawing particular attention to notable achievements in the education sector.

During his address to the House, CEM Gorlosa emphasized that 17 hostels were currently under construction across various locations in Dima Hasao district, representing a substantial investment of approximately Rs 65 crore. This initiative seeks to enhance educational infrastructure, increase access for students from remote communities, and ensure better residential facilities for youths pursuing studies in the district.

The session was attended by Executive Members and other Members of the Autonomous Council, who actively participated in the discussions concerning development priorities and ongoing administrative reforms.

Following the completion of the scheduled business, Chairman Mohet Hojai adjourned the House sine die, concluding the session after robust deliberations on district priorities and affirming the council’s commitment to further strengthen local governance and service delivery.

