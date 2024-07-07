NCHISF Pushes for Immediate Repairs on Hazardous Haflong-Silchar Road; Proposes Joint Inspection with Authorities

Haflong: The NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (NCHISF) met separately with the Dima Hasao District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to address urgent issues concerning the Haflong to Silchar road, which is dangerous due to its poor condition, frequent blockages, and heavy traffic.

The discussions focused on strategies to enhance public safety and improve traffic flow. The road’s deterioration, especially during the rainy season, requires immediate attention. Traffic management improvements are also necessary to prevent congestion.

NCHISF emphasized the need to pressurise the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and DRA Construction Company for timely and proper road maintenance of the Haflong-Silchar stretch, and the need for permanent solutions to recurring road washouts.

To demonstrate commitment, a joint visit to the damaged sites with the DC, SP, NHAI, DRA Construction Company, and NCHISF representatives was proposed. This collaboration aims to reassure the public that steps are being taken to improve road.

