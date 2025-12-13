NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visits Nagaon, reviews women welfare schemes

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: With a daylong schedule, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday visited Nagaon district and held a series of meetings with district officials and beneficiaries of various government schemes. During her visit, Rahatkar interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes such as Orunodoi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and others. She emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and their role in nation-building.

Rahatkar also inaugurated a workshop titled ‘She is a Changemaker’ for elected women representatives of panchayats in the district. She stressed the need for women’s participation in politics and decision-making processes.

The chairperson also met with district officials and reviewed the implementation of various schemes and programmes for women’s welfare. She appreciated the efforts of the district administration and urged officials to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Earlier, Rahatkar released a booklet titled ‘Panchayat Ki Jananayika’ at the workshop. The programme was attended by officials from the district administration, panchayat representatives, and women beneficiaries, stated an official press release here.

