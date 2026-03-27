NDA and Opposition candidates begin campaigning in Demow after delimitation

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: With a few days left for the forthcoming Assembly election, two prominent candidates of the 95 No. Demow Constituency are campaigning in full swing. Post delimitation, the voters as well as the Gaon Panchayats of the 95 No. Demow constituency (Earlier 107 No. Thowra constituency) have increased.

Sources said that NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain has begun campaigning in the Gaon Panchayats of the constituency. Borgohain also inaugurated the ruling alliance’s election offices in the area.

On the other hand, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, the Indian National Congress-led Opposition alliance candidate for the 95 No. Demow constituency, was also seen campaigning in the Gaon Panchayats and exchanging views with the people.

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