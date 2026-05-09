‘Neck Blast’ epidemic hits boro paddy in Bokakhat; 300+ farmers affected

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A severe outbreak of the fungal disease known as 'Neck Blast' has taken the form of an epidemic in the boro paddy fields under the Dichoi Gaon Panchayat in Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency in Golaghat district. More than 300 farmers under the Dichoi Gaon Panchayat in Bokakhat have been affected due to 'Neck Blast.'

Vast stretches of paddy cultivation in the Gutung and Dhansiri greater areas have been badly damaged, leaving farmers distressed and worried. Soon after receiving reports of the disease outbreak, Golaghat District Agriculture Officer Ranjan Bora visited the affected areas. He was accompanied by Bokakhat Agriculture Officer Mrityunjoy Saikia and several Agriculture Development Officers. The team conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the affected paddy fields and confirmed the disease as 'Neck Blast.'

To tackle the situation immediately, the Agriculture Department distributed a fungicide named Tebuconazole among the farmers. The officials assured that the proper application of the chemical could help save the remaining crop from further damage.

Also Read: Bokakhat: Farmers protest against government project in Kuruwabahi over flood fears