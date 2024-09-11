Tankeswar Rabha Accused of Deceiving Rabha Community: Allegations Raised by Kamrup District Rabha Sahitya Sabha

Boko: During a press meet at Boko on Tuesday, Ranjan Rabha, assistant secretary of the Kamrup District Rabha Sahitya Sabha alleged that Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Tankeswar Rabha has deceived the Rabha people living in the RHAC area.

Ranjan Rabha alleged that Tankeswar Rabha changed his title from Sarania. Ranjan said that according to Tankeswar Rabha’s NRC data, his title and forefathers’ title is Sarania. However he changed the title and took charge as chief executive member of the RHAC.

Ranjan Rabha further alleged, “Through the media he urged Tankeswar Rabha to disclose his identity and all. However, instead of giving a reply regarding this matter he made derogatory comments on me.”

Ranjan Rabha said, “Through this press meet, I urged CEM Tankeswar Rabha not to confuse and mislead the people living in the RHAC and disclose all the identity that proves that CEM Tankeswar Rabha is originally a Rabha.”

Ranjan Rabha said, “I am filing a case in the high court regarding the identity of the CEM Tankeswar Rabha. Regarding this matter the state government formed a scrutiny committee to check all these matters and the court has given verdict to file a report in this regard.”

“Tankeswar Rabha should prove himself that he is Rabha instead of Sarania,” Ranjan Rabha added.

Ranjan Rabha emphasized that in the Rabha customary law, Sarania title is not included in the Rabha tribal community. “That is why I have raised the question that Tankeswar Rabha is the CEM of the RHAC despite the fact that he is a Sarania.”

Ranjan Rabha also urged CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to give the charge to someone from the RHAC area as CEM of the council and after conducting the council election a new CEM will be elected in the RHAC. Ranjan Rabha also alleged that the tribal certificate used by Tankeswar Rabha was also invalid since 1987. Ranjan Rabha was accompanied by Thaneswar Rabha, Sreenath Rabha and few other former Rabha organisations leaders in the press meet.

