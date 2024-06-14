Release of Water: Gauhati High Court Urges Better Coordination Between Assam Govt and NEEPCO to Prevent Floods

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam disposed of a PIL (60/2018) with the observation that the Assam administration as well as the NEEPCO authorities are required to function with better coordination to prevent any flood-like situation that had happened in the last week of July, 2018 in the Golaghat district.

The PIL, filed by Bobrubahan Saikia, highlighted the incident of July 26 and 27, 2028, in the Golaghat district due to the release of water from the river Doyang by the NEEPCO. Several villages were affected by the rising level of water. The allegation of the petitioner is that a flood occurred due to the sudden release of water from the Doyang Hydroelectric Project located in the Wokha District of Nagaland. The project is under NEEPCO.

"Having heard the counsels for the parties and after going through the materials on record, we are of the view that the state administration as well as the NEEPCO authorities are required to function with better coordination to prevent a flood-like situation that has happened in the last week of July, 2018.

We hope and trust that the state administration and the NEEPCO authorities shall take effective steps to prevent any such situation in the future. With these observations, this PIL petition is disposed of."

Also Read: Will focus on promises made in poll manifesto: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Also Watch: