Neglected Boksa Hill Rock Sculptures Could Emerge as Major Heritage Attraction

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Although the Archaeology Department has carried out studies on various archaeological sites and highlighted their historical significance, it is unfortunate that the ancient rock sculptures scattered across Boksa Hill, adjacent to Deopahar in Numaligarh, still remain neglected and ignored.

Local conscious citizens have questioned why the government or the concerned authorities continue to overlook these historical rock sculptures. According to popular belief, these ruins are associated with stories from the Mahabharata. Many believe that the site is linked to the legendary battle between Bhima and Jarasandha.

As per folklore, Bhima killed Jarasandha here. It is said that Jarasandha had imprisoned many people in stone box-shaped prisons built on this hill, and after defeating him, Bhima broke open the stone structures with his mace and freed the captives. Many people believe that the hill came to be known as “Boksa Pahar” (Box Hill) because of these box-shaped stone structures.

It is noteworthy that the greater Numaligarh region is deeply connected with the histories of the Kachari and Ahom kingdoms. Historical references to this region can be found in many historical records. Some people believe that the ruins belong to the periods of Kachari or Ahom rule. Others opine that the rock sculptures resemble the ruins of Deopahar dating back to the 9th–10th century.

Though there are differing opinions regarding Boksa Hill and its origins, everyone agrees that the ruins should be scientifically studied. People have demanded that the government and the Archaeology Department preserve and organize the scattered rock sculptures and develop the site into an attractive tourist destination.

Also Read: Assam's Historic Deopahar of Numaligarh Finds Place in Class 4 School Textbook