Nehru Yuva Kendra Dhubri Hosts District-Level Yuva Utsav in Collaboration with Sapatgram College

Bilasipara: Nehru Yuva Kendra Dhubri, in collaboration with Know and Grow Society, The Department of Political science and Bodo, Sapatgram College, Dhubri has organised District Level Yuva Utsav on Saturday. The theme of the District Level Yuva Utsav India @2047 was Panch Pran. A total of 7 events—science mela group and Individual, young artist contest, young writers contest, cultural dance, photography contest, and declamation contest were organised in the Yuva Utsav were held.

The District Level Programme is a part of the National Youth Festival. The programme was attended by MLA Samsul Huda of Bilasipara East, Himanshu Kumar, District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra Dhubri, Dr. Rajeshwar Prasad Singh, Principal Sapatgram College, and Bhawani Sen, Principal South Point English School, Sapatgram, Dhubri. The entire event was moderated smoothly by Dr.Juthika Das, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Political Science, Sapatgram College.

In the inaugural speech, the District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra gave a brief introduction about the District Level Yuva Utsav Programme and encouraged students to give their best performance in the events.

MLA Samsul Huda while delivering his speech highlighted the importance of youth in the development of a nation, and he also thanked Nehru Yuva Kendra for their efforts in providing youth platforms to showcase their talent. The principal of Sapatgram College briefly explained the importance of youth in developing a country’s economy and encouraged youths to take part in such events where they can showcase their hidden talent. Participants from all over the district participated in the event.

The Science Project on “Waste Management” won the first prize in the Science Mela group event led by team leader Kesar Agarwal, South Point School, Sapatgram. Dipankar Sarkar, Sapatgram College won the 1st prize in Science Mela under Individual Category.

