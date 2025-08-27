Nelson Mandela International Hostel inaugurated at Tezpur University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: To accommodate the rising number of international students at Tezpur University, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University, inaugurated the newly-constructed two-storey Nelson Mandela International Hostel on Monday.

In its first phase, the hostel offers 44 single-seater rooms. Each room has been thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort and privacy, catering to the needs of international students pursuing higher education at the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Singh remarked that the hostel would not only provide quality living spaces but also promote diversity and international collaboration on campus, further strengthening the university’s reputation as a destination for global education.

Currently, Tezpur University hosts international students from 22 countries, representing Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Northern Europe. The hostel has also been envisioned for future expansion, with plans to increase capacity to 140 international students. The extended facilities will include an activity centre and a library, creating a vibrant space for academic engagement, cultural exchange, and community building.

Named in honour of Nelson Mandela, the global icon of peace, equality, and justice, the hostel stands as a symbol of inclusivity and the university’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural harmony. During the inauguration, Prof Manabendra Mandal, Dean of Students’ Welfare, Jadab Chandra Nath, Executive Engineer, along with wardens and other officials, were present.

On the same day, the Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated the newly-constructed unisex salon ‘LAVANYA,’ a modern facility aimed at enhancing lifestyle amenities for students, staff, and the wider campus community.

