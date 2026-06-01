Nepali Translation of Madhabdev’s Naam-Ghosa Released at Jamugurihat

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JAMUGURIHAT: A Nepali version of the Naam-Ghosa was released by Purna Kumar Sarma, Sahitya Academy Prize winning author and a dramatist, on Sunday in a meeting held at Hari Mandir, Gameripal near Jamugurihat. Dr Tulshi Upadhyay, a faculty of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat has translated the Naam-Ghosa of Madhabdev into the Nepali language with a view to spread the messages of the sixteenth century Vaishnava guru, among the Nepali speaking people of India and abroad. In the meeting, a lecture on the contribution of Madhabdev towards the Assamese society was delivered by Dr Dhundiraj Upadhyay, a noted author and State Government-award winning writer. The meeting was chaired by Dal Bahadur Chetry and attended by many dignitaries.

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