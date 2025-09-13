Over 7,000 Women Perform Diha Naam on Tirobhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdev

Guwahati: More than 7,000 women devotees came together to perform Diha Naam at Nalbari on the occasion of the Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev . The mass observance, held across different naamghars (holy places) in Assam, highlighted the state’s deep-rooted Vaisnavite traditions.

Participants recited prayers and naam in unison, dedicating the day to the teachings of Bhagwan Krishna and the Gurujonas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing a post on X, said, “This is how Assam celebrates the teachings of Bhagwan Krishna and our Gurujonas during the holy Bhado Month.”