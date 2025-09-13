Top Headlines

Over 7,000 Women Perform Diha Naam on Tirobhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdev

Devotees across Assam mark the holy Bhado Month with prayers and naam prasanga; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares tribute on X
More than 7,000 women devotees perform Diha Naam at Nalbari on the occasion of the Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev
Guwahati: More than 7,000 women devotees came together to perform Diha Naam at Nalbari on the occasion of the Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev . The mass observance, held across different naamghars (holy places) in Assam, highlighted the state’s deep-rooted Vaisnavite traditions.

Participants recited prayers and naam in unison, dedicating the day to the teachings of Bhagwan Krishna and the Gurujonas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing a post on X, said, “This is how Assam celebrates the teachings of Bhagwan Krishna and our Gurujonas during the holy Bhado Month.”

The event showcased the enduring influence of the Bhakti movement, with large-scale participation by mothers and sisters symbolising devotion, unity and cultural pride.

