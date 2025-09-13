Over 7,000 Women Perform Diha Naam on Tirobhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdev

Guwahati: More than 7,000 women devotees came together to perform Diha Naam at Nalbari on the occasion of the Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev . The mass observance, held across different naamghars (holy places) in Assam, highlighted the state’s deep-rooted Vaisnavite traditions.
Participants recited prayers and naam in unison, dedicating the day to the teachings of Bhagwan Krishna and the Gurujonas.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing a post on X, said, “This is how Assam celebrates the teachings of Bhagwan Krishna and our Gurujonas during the holy Bhado Month.”
The event showcased the enduring influence of the Bhakti movement, with large-scale participation by mothers and sisters symbolising devotion, unity and cultural pride.