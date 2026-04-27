Trailer, poster and title track of Assamese film Moromor Deuta launched at Jyoti Chitraban

A CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: The upcoming Assamese film “Moromor Deuta” released its trailer, official poster and title track at a special event held on Saturday at Jyoti Chitraban, attracting members of the film fraternity and the cultural community. Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar, the film draws inspiration from a well-known literary work by Bhabendra Nath Saikia. The project aims to reinterpret the essence of the original story for modern audiences while preserving its emotional depth.

Speaking at the event, producer Mamata Mahilary highlighted that the film explores themes of relationships, memory, and emotional bonds that resonate across generations. Preeti Saikia also described the adaptation as a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of the celebrated author. The launch was attended by several distinguished guests, including Chetana Das, Jina Rajkumari, Dawar Hazarika, Bodhisattva Sarma, Bisrut Saikia, Ibson Lal Baruah, Arnab Bashistha, Phul Goswami, Shashwati Goswami, and Monita Borgohain, whose presence added prominence to the occasion.

The film features a mix of established and emerging actors, including Bodhisattva Sharma, Mintu Baruah, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Arun Nath, Gaurav Bora, and Kul Kuldeep. The title song further enhances the film’s emotional appeal. Blending literary heritage with contemporary storytelling, Moromor Deuta is expected to connect with a broad audience when it releases in theatres next month. The event underscored the growing momentum in Assamese cinema, particularly in bringing timeless literary works to the big screen for a new generation.

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