New Biswanath District Committee of Sangrami Yuva-Chhatra Parishad Constituted in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A delegate meeting of the Biswanath District Committee of the Sangrami Yuva-Chhatra Parishad, Assam, was held today at the conference hall of Green Asiana in the Biswanath district. In accordance with the directives of the central committee, the existing Biswanath District Committee was dissolved during this meeting, which was attended by the Central Committee’s Finance Secretary, Hemanta Gogoi.

Following the central committee’s guidelines, a new Biswanath District Committee was formed during the meeting. The newly formed committee nominated Bitopan Lahkar as president, Dipukan Mishra as general secretary, Pinku Dubey as vice president, Simanta Sharma as assistant secretary, Angkrit Das and Swarnadeep Sandikaye as organizing secretaries, Angkrit Mishra as education secretary, Madan Mahanta as finance secretary, Rajiv Gowala as publicity secretary, and Kaushik Mishra as chief advisor. Along with them, a strong 21-member district committee was also constituted.

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