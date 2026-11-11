New Bodo Music Album Released in Kokrajhar Press Club

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A new Bodo music album, 'Bodoland Raijwya,' produced by Ansumwi Lahary Productions, Kokrajhar, was released at a function held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Tuesday. Senior journalist and former president of Kokrajhar Press Club, Monalisa Sarma, released the new music album. Talking to media personnel, producer and singer Ansumwi Lahary said that 'Bodoland Raijwya' was the 7th music album produced by him. He said that the video shoot for the album was done mostly in the Saralpara and Baokhungri areas of Kokrajhar.