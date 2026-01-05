New Bongaigaon GRP arrests man with morphine at Railway Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a significant operation, the New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a large quantity of suspected narcotics during routine checking at New Bongaigaon railway station on Saturday.

According to police sources, a GRP team led by SI (UB) Sanjib Choudhury intercepted a suspicious person at Platform No. 1A at around 11:35 am. Upon search, two polythene packets containing suspected morphine, weighing approximately 0.999 kg, were recovered from a black air-bag in his possession. A mobile phone was also seized from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Dhirap (46 years), son of Late Bhangu, a resident of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. The seized substance tested positive for morphine in the DDK test conducted on the spot.

Police have initiated necessary legal proceedings against the accused under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized contraband.

