New bridge over Dikhow river to connect Santok and Bamunpukhuri in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A new bridge is set to be constructed over the Dikhow river, connecting Santok and Bamunpukhuri of Nazira, bringing hope to the people of the region. The bridge, aimed at improving transportation, will be built at a cost of Rs 9,87,82,000. Departmental authorities have already initiated the tender process for the bridge.

The proposed bridge is expected to play a crucial role in resolving the longstanding transportation issues faced by the people of Santok and Bamunpukhuri areas of Nazira co-district.

