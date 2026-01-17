New building of PM SHRI Maibang Higher Secondary School inaugurated

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, on Friday inaugurated the newly-constructed G+2 building of PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India) Maibang Higher Secondary School along with the Tularam Senapati Boys’ Hostel, located in the heart of Maibang.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, Dima Hasao District BJP President and MAC Dhriti Thaosen, Executive Members Donpainon Thaosen, Probita Johori, and Biswajit Daulagupu, and MACs Monjoy Langthasa, Projith Hojai, Ratan Jarambusa, Lalremsiama Darnei, Pronath Rajiyung, John Phoitong, Hirojit Jidung, Ajoy Chakraborty, Krishna Joishi, and Ramsing. Representatives of the RSS were also present.

On the occasion, a Dimasa textbook for Class IX, a school souvenir titled ‘Waingsomin,’ and the book ‘Khailim Khithu ni Kharimin’ authored by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai were also released.

Addressing the gathering, the CEM emphasized that education was the most powerful instrument for social transformation. He said that institutions like PM SHRI Maibang Higher Secondary School play a crucial role in nurturing young minds with knowledge, values, and a sense of responsibility.

