New Committee of Biswanath District Wushu Association Formed at Annual General Meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A new committee of the Biswanath District Wushu Association was formed during the annual general meeting held at the conference hall of the Inspection Bungalow, Sootea, on Saturday under the chairmanship of Robert Phukan. The new committee was constituted with Raju Gautam as chairman, Uttam Kumar Nath as president, Niranjan Das, Rituraj Biswakarma, and Manashi Devi as vice presidents, Padma Jairu as secretary, and Hima Devi and Sabita Bharali as joint secretaries, along with 17 executive members.

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