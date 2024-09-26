New Darrang District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, interacts with media

MANGALDAI: “The journalists are not simply the fourth pillar of the democracy, but are a well-decorated pillar,” said the newly joined District Commissioner of Darrang district, Parag Kumar Kakaty, on Tuesday while addressing the media persons of the district immediately after taking over as the 32nd District Commissioner.

Parag Kumar Kakaty, an officer of the Assam Civil Service 1999 batch, interacted with media persons at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office and assured to take up the incomplete mission of his predecessor Munindra Nath Ngatey. He also reiterated his commitment to offer the people an administration with a people-friendly approach. Earlier, office bearers of Mangaldai Media Circle, namely working president Hemanta Kumar Barua and secretary Mayukh Goswami, accorded him a hearty welcome with a Phulam Gamocha and a souvenir. Media persons Bhargab Kumar Das, Mayukh Goswami, Abdul Khalek, Homen Kakati, Hemanta Kumar Barua, and Dwipen Barua also took part in the interaction.

Additional District Magistrates Manas Saikia and Gouri Priya Deuri and Assistant Commissioners Ihsanul Hussain and Akanshi Bhattacharya accompanied the District Commissioner in the interaction.

Also Read: Assam: RTI Activist Dulal Bora Arrested In Delhi On Extortion Charges

Also Watch: