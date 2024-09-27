New District Commissioner of Biswanath District Munindra Nath Ngatey, assumes office

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Munindra Nath Ngatey, a 1997 batch officer of Assam Civil Service, took charge as the District Commissioner of Biswanath District on Monday evening. Before joining Biswanath, he served as the District Commissioner in Darrang district. After assuming office, he presided over a meeting convened in the conference hall of the DC office on Tuesday. The meeting held thorough discussions on development activities, Mission Basundhara, Delimitation and upcoming panchayat elections etc. In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioners Dhrubajyoti Das, Rakesh Deka and Hriday Kumar Das, Election Officer Pratisha Dutta, Assistant Commissioners, Circle Officers and others were present.

