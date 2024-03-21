NABARD-sponsored Cooperative Development Programme organized in Nagaon

NAGAON: Manpower Development and Management Institute (MDMI) organized a special training programme for the development of various Cooperative Societies in Nagaon recently. The training programme on ‘self-sustenance through improved governance and management of resources’ is supported under Cooperative Development Fund of NABARD. The programme envisaged detailed discussions on role of PACS as multi service societies, diversification of business, self analysis based on SWOT parameters, non-fund business opportunities like storage, processing, marketing etc.

Speaking on the occasion, RCS Biswajit Chakravarty highlighted the importance of GPSS and their development for supporting the members of the society. He suggested that the need of hour is diversification of business and venturing into new innovative activities.

DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna shared that NABARD being the supervising entity for Rural Cooperative Banks has been supporting the overall development of cooperative sector through training of cooperative banks personnel, introduction of various schemes like PACS as MSC, rural haats, exposure visits to best performing cooperatives etc.

In his speech, Perna highlighted the pivotal role being played by NABARD regarding computerisation of PACS and go-live of their day-to-day operations. He however asked the participants to devise suitable ‘Family Credit Plans’ based on the needs of all the family members of the shareholders and support them through appropriate credit products.

The Depity Director of MDMI K K Kalita expressed his sincere gratitude to NABARD for supporting such training programmes for the development of knowledge base of cooperative personnel. He informed the participants that subsequent to adoption of Model Bye-Laws by the Cooperative Banks variety of options are made available to the PACS to plan for their business growth. He also congratulated the role played by the RCS Team in organising the programme.

During the programme, participants were also guided by the DRCS (I/c) G D Boruah, ARCS, Iva Borah, Goutam Choudhury, Montu Boruah of Bholaguri GPSS.

Also Read: Biswanath: Honey product launched at Chaiduar College

Also Watch: